GONZALES — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man over his alleged role an early morning break-in Feb. 13 that led to a shootout that left the homeowner injured and one suspected robber dead.

Jalen Griffin, 20, whom deputies believed fled the scene of the 3 a.m. shooting in the Bishop Woods neighborhood off La. 621, was captured Thursday by deputies and the Louisiana State Police Apprehension Task Force, the Ascension Parish sheriff said in a statement Friday.

Griffin's suspected accomplice in the robbery, Major Payton, 20, of Baker was shot and killed at the trailer home, deputies have said.

The homeowner, a 60-year-old man who was hit by gunfire in the stomach, remained Friday in critical condition and has not yet been able to speak with sheriff's detectives, deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies said at the time said that the homeowner and Payton exchanged gunfire. They added Friday that detectives, who are waiting to speak with the homeowner, have not determined if the homeowner acted in self-defense.

Deputies have not filed any counts against the homeowner either.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said that Griffin was booked Thursday with counts of aggravated burglary with a weapon, illegal use of a weapon, attempted first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Griffin had not had his bail set as of Friday afternoon, deputies said.