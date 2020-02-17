A Baton Rouge-based agency that will use $6 million annually in local taxpayer funds to run a new psychiatric stabilization and detox center says the public cannot view a copy of a lease agreement reached with one of its former board members.

The Bridge Center for Hope — a nonprofit funded through a 1.5-mill property tax voters approved in December 2018 — picked property owned by Collis Temple Jr., one of its board members at the time, for its new home. Temple quit the board after his building at 3455 Florida Blvd. was officially selected.

Voters overwhelmingly approved raising taxes to pay for the Bridge Center. Many in Baton Rouge hope the project will reduce crowding at the jail — which is under fire for how its prisoners are treated — and stem the parish's opioid epidemic, which killed a record number of residents last year.

But the lack of transparency over the terms of the five-year, $1.1 million, taxpayer-funded lease agreement troubled several East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members. East Baton Rouge ParishDistrict Attorney Hillar Moore III, who sits on the Bridge Center’s board, said “the law favors open disclosure.”

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a statement that "publicly funded agencies should be transparent because it promotes accountability and ensures public trust," adding that it was her understanding the Bridge Center shared that value.

When asked to provide the lease agreement, Charlotte Claiborne, the Bridge Center’s executive director, said the contractor the agency selected to operate the facility, RI International, had reached a separate rental deal with Temple’s firm, Human Resource Group, and that the Bridge Center wasn’t privy to or in possession of the document.

“The lease agreement will not be available to the public,” Claiborne wrote in an email to The Advocate. “The lease is between RII and Human Resource Group. The Bridge Center is not on the lease; therefore, it is not part of our public records.”

A similar argument was employed in 2010 by CH2M Hill — then a contractor for the city of Central — to reject a public records request filed by Central City News Editor Woody Jenkins. The courts eventually compelled the private contractor to turn over the requested documents in 2013.

Temple, who could not be reached for comment, purchased the property in 2006 for $581,000. Temple has failed to pay more than $120,000 in taxes on the property, according to records provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

This isn't the first time the Bridge Center has faced criticism over transparency. Residents expressed skepticism over the lack of details in the nonprofit's business plan at a March Metro Council meeting.

That prompted John Spain, the executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which helped charter the Bridge Center, to assure the public that the nonprofit will be transparent in its operations and will provide regular reports to the city-parish.

"It will be a transparent, public process," Spain told The Advocate at the time. "We have an obligation to answer questions to great detail."

Asked for clarification about the use of taxpayer money, Claiborne followed up, “The lease agreement for the site is between RII and the landlord. The Bridge Center’s contract is with RII, any contracts that RII makes outside of the Bridge Center belongs to RII.”

The Bridge Center’s attorney, Murphy J. Foster III, said he had not seen a copy of the lease. RI International did not respond to requests for comment.

Christopher Odinet, a law professor who taught at Southern University, said “it would be very unusual for someone in the Bridge Center’s position not to insist on having final approval of the lease because that document is central to the operation of the actual Bridge Center facility.”

The failure to provide the lease agreement — even after The Advocate filed a formal public records request — was met with skepticism from local officials.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson said, “I’m not an attorney, but if they’re getting public funds and they’re getting taxpayer dollars, to me that would certainly be a public record.”

Councilwoman Chauna Banks agreed that “if you’re using local funding, you should want to be transparent,” adding that she doesn’t “know why they would want to hide that from the public.”

The Bridge Center’s 24-bed facility, set to open in the spring, is expected to treat up to 5,000 residents in crisis annually and will serve as an alternative to an emergency room or the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison — both of which have become dumping grounds for mental health patients.

