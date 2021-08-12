Family members of people who died while floating down the Amite River demanded that the Livingston Parish Council do something about the rash of drownings and rescues that have plagued a popular water sports company.

Lisa Hilliard, who identified herself in the Parish Council’s Thursday Zoom meeting as the wife of Keith Hilliard, called on the Council to do something to address her husband’s drowning in June. The couple were the parents of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard.

Lisa Hilliard has seen no response from officials or the company to stop future customers of Denham Springs-based Tiki Tubing from meeting the same fate as her husband, she told the council.

“My husband drowned in your parish and no one offered their condolences,” Lisa Hilliard said in the meeting. “Not Tiki Tubing. No one."

Tiki Tubing customers have encountered trouble on the volatile Amite River for years, prompting seasonal calls to local first responders, who have grown accustomed to plucking them from the river. The river has not been dredged in decades. Trees, trash and other debris line the riverbed, posing risks to any swimmers whose clothes become caught on the underwater objects.

The issues have been particularly pronounced this summer, with more than 30 people rescued since June and two deaths. One of them was Hilliard, who left his tube to retrieve something from the water during a father's day weekend excursion. He did not resurface.

Another man, who did not identify himself in Thursday's meeting, held up a photo of his deceased son to his Zoom camera. Like Hilliard, he told the council, his son drowned while tubing on the Amite.

The man did not return a direct message from The Advocate requesting an interview.

In response to calls for retaliation against the company, both the Livingston Parish president and the council have maintained that there's little they can do to curtail a privately-owned business that people frequent of their own free will.

The parish has no zoning laws, making it difficult for officials to curtail developments like the riverside company.

Towards the end of Thursday's meeting, members of the council recalled the devastation wrought by the 2016 floods that placed much of Livingston Parish under several feet of water. The waters rose exactly five years prior to Thursday's meeting.

They thanked members of the community for supporting each other since then, and urged them to continue to support one another as some corners of the parish continue to rebuild.

Lisa Hilliard asked the council to apply the same sentiment to people who've lost relatives on the river in recent months.

"Think about the statement that you just made. If any of these guys were in trouble, or their family was in trouble at Tiki Tubing, you would feel the same way," Hilliard said. "If you love the community like you say you do, let's dialog about the Tiki Tubing issue."

For much of the meeting, councilors told Hilliard that because there was no agenda item concerning the tubing company on Thursday's meeting schedule, they were barred from having discussions about Tiki Tubing.

As the meeting drew to a close, council chair Garry Talbert assured Hilliard that he would call her after the hearing ended.