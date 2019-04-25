A tornado ripping through Ruston early Thursday morning, reportedly killing two people and damaging Louisiana Tech's campus.
"It's bad; real bad," Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told the Monroe News-Star. "We took a direct hit."
No information about the two fatalities has been released.
On Louisiana Tech's campus, university president Les Guice said the baseball and softball fields are damaged, and trees are snapped across campus.
Classes are canceled Thursday. No one on campus was seriously injured, the report said.
More details to come.