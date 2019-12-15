How many out-of-state properties/real estate does the BRAF's Commercial Properties Realty Trust own?
"Commercial Properties Realty Trust has a number of projects at varying stages of development and operations in Louisiana, North Carolina and Puerto Rico," says Tina Rance, vice president of marketing for the trust.
"The Water Campus is our main project in Louisiana," Rance says. "Currently, 5401 North is very active in North Carolina and we are pursuing a new project there. Our properties in Puerto Rico are from our older portfolio."
The 5401 North project in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a planned community of more than 400 acres and is designed on the principles of sustainability and community, according to the trust's website, CPRT.com.
CPRT works with BRAF as its real estate investment trust, managing and developing the property holdings of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the website says, adding that a portion of the profits are shared for improving the quality of life in areas where CPRT operates.
Competing projects?
Why was the construction of the new bridge over Bayou Manchac on Airline Highway planned at the same time the construction on the interstate is ongoing? These are the only two major east-west routes in Ascension Parish.
Rodney Mallett, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says: "The Airline Highway bridge over Bayou Manchac will be back open soon to two lanes southbound. This project was needed to construct the widening for the temporary bridge tie-ins. Also, I-10 has two lanes open in each direction as they expand the stretch from Highland Road to La. 73 to three lanes in each direction."