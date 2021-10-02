Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested three Prairieville residents Friday in connection with a Sept. 25 bar stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Blain Garret Scott Jr., 37, stabbed the man at Mom's Bar off La. 42 in Prairieville after a fight, deputies said in a statement Friday.

Arriving deputies had found the victim at the bar with multiple stab wounds shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 25. Deputies did not provide a motive for the stabbing or fight.

Scott was booked Friday with one count of attempted second-degree murder, deputies said.

Detectives also arrested Courtney Fredericks, 36, and William Fredericks, 39, and booked them each on counts of being an accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder, deputies said.

Earlier this week, deputies had said they were looking for the man who stabbed the victim and also a woman who was with the assailant.