Mike VII, LSU’s live tiger mascot, gets 10-15 pounds of food each night; he is fed in his night house. The food is a formulated zoo carnivore diet, the same commercial food used for most large cats in zoos. It comes in 5 lb. logs and has the consistency of hamburger meat. It consists of beef (two varieties), and all the necessary vitamins and minerals to maintain Mike’s ever growing needs. We also add a supplemental B vitamin once weekly, and Vitamin E capsules every night for healthy skin and hair coat and general well-being. The food comes from a company called Nebraska Brand. He gets a frozen oxtail once a week to help clean his teeth and as a treat. The oxtails come from local butcher shops.