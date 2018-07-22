I see from LSU's tweets that Mike the Tiger eats plenty of oxtails. I was wondering the extent of his food selection? Also, where are you getting this meat?
Ginger Guttner, communications manager for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, tells us: "Mike VII, LSU’s live tiger mascot, gets 10-15 pounds of food each night; he is fed in his night house.
"The food is a formulated zoo carnivore diet, the same commercial food used for most large cats in zoos. It comes in five-pound logs and has the consistency of hamburger meat. It consists of beef (two varieties), and all the necessary vitamins and minerals to maintain Mike’s ever growing needs. We also add a supplemental B vitamin once weekly, and vitamin E capsules every night for healthy skin and hair coat and general well-being. The food comes from a company called Nebraska Brand.
"He gets a frozen oxtail once a week to help clean his teeth and as a treat. The oxtails come from local butcher shops."
Reporting code violations
In our small subdivision in city limits, there is a vacant house used only for storage. Also, the yard is not kept up. Who can be contacted about this problem?
Carey Chauvin, director of development for the city-parish, says, "Residents should call 311 to report any such potential violations. The 311 call center will route the complaint to the appropriate department for investigation and action.
"Note, callers can remain anonymous when reporting violations."