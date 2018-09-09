GONZALES — State prosecutors have dismissed a bribery charge against the sole co-defendant in a 2016 election tampering case that, for a time, had ensnared Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa.
A state district judge acquitted Matassa of the same charge after a July bench trial. The dismissal of the Gonzales businessman Olin Berthelot brings to an end, without a single conviction, bribery allegations that had roiled parish politics for nearly two years.
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes submitted a letter to the court on Aug. 31 to dismiss the charge against Berthelot ahead of a planned hearing, scheduled for Monday in Gonzales before Judge Jason Verdigets. Court minutes say the letter was filed into the record on Thursday, and the case was dismissed.
Prosecutors had accused Matassa and Berthelot of trying to entice a Gonzales City Council candidate to drop out of the November 2016 election against incumbent Councilman Neal Bourque with an offer of cash and a parish job.
The candidate, A. Wayne Lawson, along with a news website publisher and some of Matassa’s critics, had made secret recordings of Lawson talking with Matassa and Berthelot about the offers in July 2016. The recordings were turned over to law enforcement. Grand jury indictments followed months later.
While Berthelot and Matassa's cases were handled by different judges, Ruth Wisher, spokeswoman for State Attorney General Jeff Landry, said Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr's ruling in Matassa’s case made continuing with Berthelot’s case difficult.
“The judge in Ascension Parish ruled that no crime had been committed in this matter, making our ability to successfully prosecute Mr. Berthelot nearly impossible," Wisher said in a statement Sunday. "It is unfortunate that this type of activity is not considered a crime in Ascension Parish."
Berthelot, the parish president's longtime friend and political ally and the brother of a state representative, testified at Matassa's bribery trial in an agreement with prosecutors.
While Berthelot and his employees acknowledged the details of a plan to provide $1,200 to Lawson and have him fill out paperwork for a parish job and withdrawal of his candidacy, Berthelot also disputed the assistance was a bribery attempt, saying Lawson was free to run.
Kliebert Jr. threw out the case after prosecutors rested. The 23rd Judicial District judge found prosecutors had failed to establish a "quid pro quo" relationship between Lawson and Matassa and Berthelot, the minimum burden for a guilty verdict.
The testimony agreement in the Matassa case laid out three options for the resolution of Berthelot’s own felony bribery charge: a reduced, misdemeanor charge; entry into a pretrial intervention program in lieu of criminal conviction; or dismissal.
Steven Moore, Berthelot’s defense attorney, said Sunday that his client had offered from the start of the case to testify to the truth of what happened and that’s all anyone should want even if it did not ultimately help the prosecution.
At Matassa’s trial, prosecutors did not challenge Berthelot's characterization of the offer of cash assistance while he was on the stand.
Lawson, who might have been able to provide a different take on the offers, had a short and combative stay on the witness stand early in the trial and later had his reliability and credibility called into question by other prosecution witnesses. He was never recalled.
In closing statements, however, prosecutors argued they only needed to prove it was Matassa’s intent to entice Lawson. They played a July 27, 2016, recording in which Matassa told Lawson that he and Berthelot didn’t want him to run. But it wasn’t enough for Judge Kliebert
Derbes, the assistant attorney general who dismissed Berthelot, took over the case after Matassa's acquittal from Jeff Traylor. Traylor tried Matassa and handled most of the pretrial proceedings. Traylor has been promoted to lead the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.