Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, will see a roughly 15% increase in their benefits starting Friday and lasting through June 2021 thanks to the recent passage of a federal coronavirus relief package.
The monthly allotments of SNAP benefits for a family of four will increase from $680 to $782 for at least the next six months, the Department of Children and Family Services said Thursday.
The legislation may also make more Louisianans eligible for SNAP by excluding both federal unemployment benefits and stimulus checks from consideration as income.
That's a departure from the provisions in the CARES ACT of 2020, which left 44,165 households in Louisiana ineligible to receive the food assistance because the boost in federal unemployment pushed them over the income limit.
In addition, eligibility for college students has been expanded to include those who are enrolled at least half-time and are either eligible to participate in work study or have an expected family contribution of $0 in their current academic year.
Students will need to provide either their FAFSA paperwork, which includes their expected family contribution, or their proof of eligibility for work study to DCFS when applying for SNAP.