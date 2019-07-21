Former LSU football player Devin White's beloved horse, Daisy Mae, died this weekend, prompting White to share an emotional tribute to her on social media.

Daisy Mae was well known among Tiger fans, especially after the Corbett Award-winning linebacker rode her around Tiger Stadium.

"Never thought that I would be posting something like this so soon, been in tears for over 10 plus hours, everybody knows the love that I have for "Daisy Mae" and the passion that I take care of her with," White wrote before sharing that Daisy Mae died Saturday night.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie said his horse was very dehydrated and overheated, "but she fought hard."

"She had so much will to stay with me but God had other plans, R.I.P. to my 1st love," White wrote.

White kept Daisy Mae at a stable near campus and rode her down the Mississippi River levee before Friday practices. The day of his final exam in December, White rode Daisy Mae to class. He stopped inside Tiger Stadium with the horse on the way back to its barn, calling the moment “the best thing he’s ever done.”