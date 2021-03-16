Homebuilder and lumber company owner Grady Melancon recently won approval to begin selling lots in the first 77-home filing of the Riverton neighborhood that has been under construction for several years in the Burnside area.

But, before the developer of Riverton can get too deep into selling more lots in later filings, he must conduct a new traffic study for the 780-home subdivision and also build a roundabout in front of his new neighborhood, an Ascension Parish planning official said.

Commissioner Aaron Chaisson recently brought the four-year-old requirements on the Riverton project to light in an attempt to correct the record before there were any misunderstandings, he said.

New parish planning documents associated with the first filing's approval on March 10 had indicated Melancon and Riverton wouldn't have faced those requirements until much further along in the project, prompting Chaisson to research the minutes and online video recordings of past meetings.

It turns out what was in the commission's planning packet this month, Chaisson said, was incorrect and effectively pushed back the requirements by several filings.

"So, I just want to make sure there's no misunderstanding between staff, the commission and the developer on the trigger for both the roundabout and the new traffic impact study. … That's about 300 lots difference," Chaisson said.

Parish officials couldn't immediately say on Monday why the apparent error was made, but Chaisson explained that in discussions in 2016, both "filings" and "phases," which comprise several filings of new homes in Riverton, came up.

The incorrect trigger listed in the current planning documents, he explained, appeared to be tied to a second "phase" instead of the second "filing" called for by the commission then.

At the time Riverton was approved in March 2016, congestion on La. 44 from Interstate 10 south to La. 22 was a major point of contention. The area has been a zone of residential expansion for years as the large Pelican Point and Pelican Crossing neighborhoods had been built along there. At the time of Riverton's approval, it was among several also coming online, including Conway and Oak Lake.

The Riverton traffic analysis at the time indicated that the full impact of Riverton and other neighborhoods planned for the area would further deteriorate already poor traffic performance at the La. 22/La. 44 intersection and that Riverton, with its larger number of homes proposed for 260 acres, would contribute about one-third of the increased traffic demand at full build out.

Among the responses, the study contemplated the idea of a roundabout in front of Riverton as well as a multilane roundabout at La. 22 and La. 44 as a way to alleviate the expected traffic load from Riverton and other new development.

As Chaisson pointed out on March 10 and planning minutes indicate, the commission and Melancon's representatives agreed in 2016 that he would have to conduct another traffic study after the second, 91-lot filing and must build a roundabout in front of Riverton after the 95 lots are sold and occupied. That trigger would happen early in the second filing.

Matt Pryor, the commission chairman, noted that the video of his and other officials' discussions of those requirements then remain available online.

"So the record should be clear, and I think if it was any doubt as to that, I think Mr. Chaisson just clarified it, so it should be noted" for new phases and filings, Pryor said.

Deric Murphy, Riverton's engineering representative, noted that other state permits for the project required a new traffic study at 478 lots, which is what the parish planning documents had apparently incorrectly indicated should be the trigger for the traffic study.

"So we need to look at all that," he said.

While none of the roundabout improvements at or around Riverton have happened, the builders of Conway have finished a roundabout farther north of La. 44 and state highway officials are buying land for a planned state roundabout at La. 44 and Loosemore Road, an agency spokesman said.

The original Riverton traffic analysis then noted that the subdivision shouldn't bear the full cost of the La. 22/La. 44 roundabout. Melancon's representatives agreed to pay impact fees on Riverton's lots for regional road improvements, although the parish, which was then considering impact fees, hadn't yet adopted them.