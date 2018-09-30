Ahhh, October.
It's about football, fall foliage and feasting on candy and candied apples at Halloween.
And even though the calendar says fall is here, it seems so far away.
"Normally at this point, we've seen one taste of fall. We really haven't had that at this point," state climatologist Barry Keim said.
Cold fronts strong enough to break Louisiana's heat and humidity never made it here in September and likely won't in October's first week, either.
"It's dumb luck, a random process," Keim said. "The fronts, so far, have not been significant."
At the National Weather Service office in Slidell, forecasters urge patience. A cold front, and maybe more, will arrive eventually.
"Through the years, we sometimes get cold fronts earlier in the year, but a lot of times, it's not going to follow that trend," senior forecaster Freddie Zeigler said. "We normally have two, three, possibly four cold fronts in October."
Through the week, high temperatures will be slightly above normal, in the upper 80s to near 90 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The New Orleans area will have slightly lower high temperatures through Saturday. Nighttime will offer little relief, with lows in the muggy 70s.
Typically, lows would already be in the 60s, Ziegler said.
But fall, being a time of transition, "can be all over the place," he said.
When they do arrive, cold fronts that come through in October may be a week or longer apart Ziegler said. In deep winter, those cold fronts can come every three days, he said.
October is known for another weather trend. Historically, it's the driest month of the year in Louisiana, forecasters said.
And event organizers make the most of it.
"It kind of lines up with all the festivals we have," Zeigler said.