Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, joined by an array of community partners, announced an incentive program described as a major milestone in addressing the city-parish's "food deserts."

Broome's Healthy Food Retail Initiative will offer financial incentives to entice supermarket retailers to locate or expand their businesses in underserved communities where grocery stores are scarce.

The city-parish is partnering with Hope Enterprise Corporation on the endeavor, which will be similar to a program the group implemented in New Orleans when widespread food deserts were created following Hurricane Katrina.

"When I campaigned for this office, I promised to focus on food deserts throughout our community," Broome said in a prepared statement. "This effort has been talked about for years, and today, we are moving forward."

Addressing the city-parish's food deserts — areas where residents have limited access to a variety of affordable, healthy foods — has been an ongoing effort in north Baton Rouge since the previous administration.

Tuesday's announcement comes a year after the city-parish received nearly $2 million from Humana Foundation and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to jump-start healthy food initiatives in the city's underserved neighborhoods.

Those funds were earmarked for community gardens, a mobile market and the establishment of grocery stores in the 70805, 70807 and 70802 ZIP code areas. Many of the efforts funded by those dollars are ongoing and will work in tandem with Broome's retail initiative.

$2M grant will target availability of affordable fresh food in Baton Rouge's underserved neighborhoods Ambitious efforts to bring affordable healthy food options in some of Baton Rouge’s underserved communities could finally come to fruition wit…