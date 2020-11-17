Families in Baton Rouge are invited to several food giveaways to help them get ready for Thanksgiving.

The City of Baton Rouge and other community organizations are hosting three food distribution events on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Starting at 8 a.m., the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a drive-thru food distribution event for up to 1,000 families at the Cortana Mall.

On that same day, community organizations will host a fresh food giveaway to students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol High School.

Some of the organizations involved with this event are the Capital Area American Heart Association, Baton Roots, Healthcare Centers in Schools, The Huey and Angela Wilson Foundation.

Lastly, Kalexis Boutique will give away 250 turkeys at coworking space Legacy on 14th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can drive up to the location to get their turkeys.