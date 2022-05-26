Gas prices are lingering near record-high levels heading into Memorial Day weekend, but Baton Rouge drivers can still find gas as low as $3.89 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
The average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Baton Rouge sits at $4.19 as of Thursday, according to AAA. That's up 36 cents from one month ago and $1.50 from one year ago.
The state average is just a few cents higher at $4.22 per gallon.
A multitude of factors have driven up prices, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to lasting effects of the pandemic.
GasBuddy collects information from users and directly from gas stations to display live prices.
Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas around Baton Rouge as of Thursday:
- $3.89 per gallon: Walmart at 9745 Airline Highway
- $3.90 per gallon: Sam's Club at 10444 N. Mall Drive
- $3.91 per gallon: Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave.
- $3.91 per gallon: Sam's Club at 201 Bass Pro Blvd.
- $3.92 per gallon: Walmart at 11825 Hooper Road