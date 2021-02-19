Lawyers for Alton Sterling's five children are willing to settle their wrongful death lawsuit against the city-parish for $4.5 million, but only if the East Baton Rouge Metro Council agrees to pay the money over three years instead of five years.

The Metro Council on Feb. 10 approved a settlement offer which proposed paying $1 million upfront out of the city-parish's Insurance Reserve Funds, with the remaining $3.5 paid out of the municipality's annual operating budget in equal installments over the next four years.

The revised offer — which will appear before the Metro Council on March 10 — proposes paying $2 million upfront with the remaining $2.5 million paid out over two years, according to a copy of the agenda item. It doesn't specify where the funds will come from, though that information is not required.

Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole confirmed that negotiations among city-parish attorneys and Sterling's family lawyers yielded the new proposal, and said that if it gets the green light from the parish's Finance Department, he expects it to pass.

"If this payment arrangement doesn’t disrupt the budget, then I think it's wise for us to move forward with all deliberate speed for the sake of our city," Cole said.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who oversees the the parish's Finance Department, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, she lauded the original proposal for bringing Baton Rouge "one step closer to getting much needed closure in this traumatic episode of our history."

Lawyers for Sterling's family declined to comment Friday, pointing to a court order that restricts their ability to speak to the press. Parish Attorney Andy Dotson could not be immediately reached for comment.

The high-profile lawsuit was originally scheduled to go to trial on March 1 but was pushed back to June 21 after the Louisiana Supreme Court extended a moratorium on jury trials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sterling was shot dead by Baton Rouge police responding to a complaint of a man with a gun outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive in 2016. Widespread protests followed after cell phone video of the encounter was spread online.

The civil lawsuit, filed in 2017, seeks punitive damages against the city-parish for allegedly violating Sterling's civil rights. It also claims that the city-parish was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of Blane Salamoni, the officer who fired the six shots that killed Sterling.

Federal and state prosecutors declined to press charges against the officers. Federal officials said they could not say whether Sterling was reaching for a gun while on the ground, and the state's attorney general said the incident “took place very quickly and involved two officers who had good reason to believe that Mr. Sterling was armed with a firearm.”

Chief Murphy Paul, who was not leading BRPD at the time of the shooting, said later that Salamoni should never have been hired.