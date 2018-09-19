Mark Ingram can't practice with his Saints teammates during his four-game suspension, so he went to his "Alabama family" for the next-best thing.

Ingram, who won the Heisman trophy and a national championship with Alabama in 2009, was spotted Tuesday working out with former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin and his Florida Atlantic squad, according to a report from ESPN.

"It's the least I could do. We're both part of the Alabama family," Kiffin said.

Ingram is eligible to return when the Saints host the Washington Redskins in Week 5.

Kiffin is in his second season coaching the FAU Owls after departing Alabama following the 2016 season. He was rumored to be a top pick of Ed Orgeron to fill LSU's vacant OC position before he chose to take the head coaching position in Conference USA.

Florida Atlantic plays its games in Boca Raton, Florida.

