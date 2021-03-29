PAINCOURTVILLE — An Assumption Parish man faces attempted second-degree murder and other counts Monday after sheriff's deputies say he stabbed another man multiple times during a weekend fight and later led them on a chase down farm roads.
Justin J. Fair, 30, drove up into an old Payless store strip mall on La. 1 in Paincourtville on Saturday and blocked the victim's vehicle in the parking lot, Assumption deputies said Monday.
Fair got out of his vehicle, words were exchanged and a fight began between the two men for reasons that remain unclear, said Lonny Cavalier, a sheriff's spokesman.
During the fight, Fair pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times in the stomach and ribs, giving him non-life-threatening wounds, Cavalier said.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.
Fair left the scene before deputies arrived but he was later identified as the alleged assailant, deputies said.
On Sunday, a sheriff's deputy spotted Fair's vehicle, tried to stop it but it drove off, leading the deputy on a chase through several streets and farm-to-market roads, deputies said.
The deputy was able to find the vehicle later and arrested Fair on counts of attempted second-degree murder, simple battery, flight from an officer, speeding, careless operation of a motor vehicle and on a fugitive warrant out of Ascension Parish, sheriff's deputies said.
Fair, who lives in the 170 block of Miles Street in Paincourtville, remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on Monday awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.
Deputies are investigating what started the fight.