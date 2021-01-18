Louisiana State University alum and data scientist Rebekah Jones is in jail after being accused of hacking a Florida state emergency messaging system and sending unauthorized messages to employees, according to a report by the Tampa Bay Times.
Jones faces one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices, the report said. Jones turned herself in to the Leo County Detention Center Sunday night.
The message in question, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, was sent Nov. 10 to state employees dealing with the coronavirus response said “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”
Jones has denied sending the message, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they have evidence she illegally accessed the database and sent the message to around 1,750 employees. Officials said they obtained this evidence during a search of Jones’ home Dec. 7.
A former employee of the Florida Department of Health, Jones previously made headlines when she filed a whistleblower complaint claiming she was fired from her job after refusing to remove key data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard that she built in the early stages of the pandemic.