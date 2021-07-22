LIVINGSTON — With years of debate, several disastrous floods and a surge in residential and commercial projects on their heels, Livingston Parish officials are poised to vote this summer on a parishwide zoning ordinance — the most concerted effort yet at setting land-use laws in an area where unimpeded development has historically proliferated.

The Livingston Parish Council had expected proposed ordinance to be introduced Thursday evening, with a map showing specifics to be provided at a later date. However, parish offices shut down Thursday afternoon after several employees tested positive for the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19, pushing introduction of the ordinance to the council’s Aug. 12 meeting.

The ordinance would be the first concrete zoning measure the body has voted on since debate over land-use laws began in earnest in Livingston Parish in 2013.

“It’s something we’ve needed for the past 30 years,” said Walker-area councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, who is sponsoring the ordinance.

A growing list of controversial developments and floods have spurred on-again, off-again support for zoning in Livingston Parish over several decades. Efforts to marshal support into lawmaking always failed amid opposition from developers, real estate agents and big landowners who balked at the idea of government telling them how they could use their land.

In the regulatory vacuum, a system has appeared where residents become neighbors with people they wouldn't have expected.

"Technically, anybody could build a dynamite factory next to a residential area as long as they meet the ordinance," Gerald Burns, a 14-year member of the parish’s planning commission, told The Advocate in 2019.

Among a list of controversial projects was a gravel company’s proposed mining site behind a residential subdivision in Watson. In another case, a man planned a shooting range near people's backyards in Springfield. Later, a community protested a 144-unit apartment complex scheduled to go up next to a single-family subdivision near Walker.

The Parish Council approved each of those projects despite neighbors’ protests. Without zoning, officials are hamstrung by a lack of parish laws that would justify voting "no" on developments that may not fit the community but which still comply with parish ordinances.

“People are a lot more open to zoning now than they ever were because of the issues they’ve been dealing with, the only answers to which are zoning,” said Derek Babcock, a member of both the planning commission and a committee reviewing a “master plan” calling for zoning in the parish.

The 2013 Envision Livingston Master Plan, approved by the parish but never implemented, said zoning would form the bedrock of the parish’s ability to survive future flooding and development. The document also called for new investment in roads, water and sewer systems.

A lack of predictability about future development stirs controversies over individual land use decisions in the parish, the plan found. That lack of clarity over where and how development can happen also discourages quality new development by breeding uncertainty about who can enter next door lots. It also hampers officials’ ability to plan new roads and other infrastructure.

The Parish Council in 2019 created a committee to review the advisory plan and build zoning ordinances from its suggestions. But the committee’s work was stalled by COVID-19, and the council reached a point where it needed to move ahead with its own ordinance rather than pay to redraft the now-outdated master plan, Girlinghouse said.

While opposition from council members representing rural districts complicated an effort to pass zoning just two years ago, opinions of residents and council members alike have shifted, officials believe — partly because drainage woes that peaked with the disastrous flood of 2016 have not gone away, and partly because development has picked up.

“It’s obvious that although we may not personally like zoning, we’ve reached a point where we have to pass zoning in this parish,” said Parish President Layton Ricks.

Approved Tuesday by the council’s Ordinance Committee, the tentative zoning language — it still needs to be vetted by parish clerks before appearing before the council — would split the whole parish into 18 property types ranging in scale from agricultural-residential to heavy-industrial. In between are categories like residential-single family, mobile home parks and planned downtown developments.

Whether to zone the parish in its entirety or just in sections has driven a wedge into zoning discussions in the past, with Girlinghouse and other pro-zoning council members acknowledging that while few rules may be needed in the rural parts of the parish, some kind of parishwide ordinance is still necessary.

Rural homeowners wouldn’t experience much change in what they can and can’t build on their land under the draft proposal, which includes a lengthy list of allowed uses for those properties, Girlinghouse explained. Rather, the rules would bar big industrial developments from encroaching on rural lots.

When the council last discussed zoning in 2019, Albany-area Councilman Shane Mack wasn’t convinced of the case for zoning all of the parish, preferring to leave his rural eastern district unzoned so that property owners would be free to use their land as they wished. The bulk of Livingston Parish's recent development has been on its west side.

His views have since changed — something he credits to the patience with which Girlinghouse and the ordinance committee approached the rules, and to the reputation in the parish of a local engineering firm, Alvin Fairburn & Associates, that drafted the proposed ordinance.

“I’m a property-rights-kind-of-guy,” Mack said. “So my thought process then was that we were taking away peoples’ property rights by zoning the parish. ... As we’ve had more discussion, I started feeling like this could only be a positive thing to protect property values and to make sure that we develop Livingston Parish the right way in the future.”