The Diocese of Baton Rouge will ordain two men Saturday, one to the priesthood and one as a deacon in anticipation of his ordination to the priesthood next year.
The rites had been set for May, but coronavirus restrictions then would have limited attendance to 10 at the 800-seat St. Joseph Cathedral. Attendance limits remain, and Saturday's Mass is invitation-only.
Mathew Dunn, to be ordained to the priesthood, graduated from French Settlement High School and is a member of St. Joseph Church there. He will celebrate his first Mass there Sunday. He studied at St. Joseph Seminary in St. Benedict, La., and at Notre Dame in New Orleans.
Taylor Sanford will be ordained as a deacon. He is a parishioner at St. George in Baton Rouge and graduated from Catholic High and LSU, where he majored in chemical engineering. Sanford is an intern at Ascension of our Lord Parish in Donaldsonville and will return to Notre Dame in October. His first Masses will be Sunday at Ascension and St. Francis of Assisi in Donaldsonville and at St. George.
Bishop Michael G. Duca will celebrate the Mass, which starts at 10 a.m. CatholicLife Television (https://www.catholiclifetv.org) will broadcast the Mass.