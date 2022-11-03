There’s a white film on the cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli in Dennis Snyder’s backyard garden. The leaves on the pecan tree at his relative’s next to the railroad tracks have turned brown.
And something’s up with the paint job on the car.
Snyder said he’s hoping to hear from state officials if it’s safe to eat his vegetables and expects Canadian National Railway Co. to make his car damage right. But Snyder and his family made out relatively OK, otherwise, a day after having to flee their home Wednesday afternoon from a potentially dangerous chemical spill.
They live near the CN rail line where a derailed tank car broke open Wednesday and released a vapor cloud of corrosive hydrochloric acid that can burn skin and damage the respiratory system. The vapors are heavier than air and hug the ground.
About 200 households like Snyder’s — and his brothers’ and cousins’ nearby — had to leave the rural Paulina area Wednesday night, where homes are surrounded by cane fields and a dirt operation. They aren’t far from the Mississippi River and live in close proximity to steady rail traffic.
Emergency crews started Wednesday afternoon and worked through the night and next day to remove rail cars and neutralize the spilled acid with caustic soda, a basic substance the counteracts high acidity.
The acid, however, seeped into the soil and will have to be hauled away, parish officials said.
By early Thursday afternoon, parish and state officials had reopened River Road to through traffic and were allowing some residents farther from the acid leak to return to their homes as emissions died down and crews checked those homes for any contamination.
“We’re just glad to get back because there’s no place like home,” said Snyder, 71, who has lived in the area more than 30 years.
Most people back home
On Thursday morning, St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne said emergency workers were testing air and homes for a safe return, working from the outer edges of an evacuation area set up Wednesday evening and moving inward.
Parish officials had warned of a lengthy decontamination process for some homes nearest the spill. But, by late Thursday afternoon, the evacuation area shrank further.
Most residents were allowed to go home, with only two homes still under the evacuation, Dufresne said in a video posted on Facebook.
“(Those residents) are getting direct contact from the team, part of the mitigation team as we speak, to give them unfortunate news, but the good news is everybody else can return their houses tonight,” Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. added in the joint interview.
Even those residents, who live along the railroad tracks and Lena Road, are expected to be able to return Friday.
Martin said later that the reason those homes weren’t lifted from the evacuation is some acid seeped under their fence lines. Officials didn’t want those residents home while contaminated soil was disturbed and could release more vapors, Martin said.
The reopened areas are primarily off La. 642 and north of the Canadian National railroad tracks, where the derailment happened, and also along parts of River Road farthest from the leak.
La. 642 will remain closed from Elaine Road to River Road. Martin said the railroad crossing at La. 642 has too much damage for small cars to cross.
Local officials were winding down most of their staff Thursday afternoon at the emergency operations center on Sugar House Street, though some deputies will remain to help people returning home.
What went wrong?
The CN train, which was headed down river, derailed around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday near La. 642, losing eight cars from the tracks, according to a railroad spokesman and state troopers.
One of derailed cars, which held more than 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid, broke open when it came off its wheels, parish officials have said.
Parish officials said at least two of the other derailed cars that didn’t break open were also holding hydrochloric acid.
Exactly how much acid has spilled has been a subject of some discussion.
Parish officials have suggested that most of the acid spilled out before anyone was able to pump out the remainder or halt the flow. But state environmental officials said Thursday "most of the leak" had been stopped with a magnet patch on the gash in the tank.
Investigators will try to determine the cause of the derailment. Dufresne, the parish president, said that inquiry will include a look at whether a tank car wheel or the track failed.
Parish officials said the track where the derailment occurred appeared to have just gone through an upgrade. Dufresne said one possibility is that the tank car wheel came loose, rolled under the tank car body and broke it open.
State environmental officials added that new wheels, or trucks, were installed on the damaged car, so it could be placed back on the tracks.
By 3 p.m., three remaining damaged cars left at the scene had been put back on the tracks and were going to be sent to a nearby grain elevator for inspection, state officials said.
Cleanup efforts
Eric Deroche, the parish homeland security director, said the cleanup and remediation of the acid spill will likely take weeks to complete.
However, Deroche said the acid spill isn't expected to have any other long-term effects on the community once the vapors and fumes pass and the contaminated soil is removed.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and CN all had personnel or contractors taking air samples around the leak.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said that after the evacuation, a few elevated readings of hydrochloric acid were found around the parish command center and the work area for a short period of time, but all residents had been evacuated by that time.
Crews had to bring in air boats to blow away acid vapor that was lingering around the work site after winds calmed overnight Wednesday.
Langley and parish officials said subsequent readings in the parts of the community in the evacuation area did not pick up hydrochloric acid.
Residents who evacuated were offered cards financed by CN to pay for their hotel stays.
Jennifer Marcell, her daughter and their dog evacuated to a hotel in Baton Rouge Wednesday night and got another room Thursday before they got the all clear.
Though Marcell said the evacuation was disorganized, she understood why and planned to remain one more night in Baton Rouge before she returned home Friday.
Not the first time
With Louisiana's heavy industrial base that relies on the state's network of rail lines to move raw materials and send products to market, train derailments that result in dangerous chemical spills or the threat of them are hardly a new phenomenon.
Perhaps most well-known: An Illinois Central Gulf freight train, staffed with a crew that had been drinking bourbon, went off the tracks and derailed 43 cars in September 1982 in the town of Livingston, including 34 that contained hazardous materials or flammable petroleum products.
Many tank cars broke open, burned and exploded, sending toxic vapors over the town. More than 3,000 people were evacuated, some for weeks, and the derailment required monitoring of an eight-acre decontamination area for several decades.
In 2016, derailed phosphoric acid tank car that forced evacuations in the Scott area for less than day.
Having spent a lifetime working in industry and living near a busy railroad line and a now-shuttered but troublesome grain elevator, Snyder and his wife were taking the evacuation and other past discomforts of their area in stride.
“We just have to live with it,” Bonnie Snyder said.