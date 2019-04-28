Is East Baton Rouge Parish no longer participating in the recycling program? Our trash truck from Republic Services picks up both our trash can and our recycle bin.
Rick Speer, director of environmental services for the city-parish, says, "Recycling in East Baton Rouge is a very active and healthy program. The contractor is slowly moving to an automated arm pickup for recycling. The trucks look the same as the trucks servicing the garbage carts.
"We are working with their corporate headquarters to have some sort of label on these recycle trucks to lessen the confusion."
Update on South Harrell's Ferry
In the March 25 column, we addressed a reader's complaint about problems from traffic heading west on South Harrell's Ferry Road and then turning north at Millerville Road. At that time, Ingolf A. Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, said he would ask the signal engineer to look into the timings at that light.
Here's the update, per Partenheimer: "The signal engineer did make some changes to the traffic signal operation to allow more westbound time, which should help with the right turners. We are also reviewing some other future options to keep this movement moving."