It's an all-too-familiar scenario: a hurricane is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, and the weather report says this one is coming our way.
Local officials start telling people it's time to prepare, and one of their early moves is setting up stations for people to fill their own sandbags to protect their homes.
For many years, officials in Ascension Parish also have taken an extra step: Parish workers fill tens of thousands of sandbags months in advance and disperse them across the parish before hurricane season begins. That's in addition to the mounds of sand and unfilled bags that go out during emergencies.
But Clint Cointment, the first-term president of the flood-prone parish, is proposing changes. His administration wants to put out fewer of the pre-filled bags — perhaps 60,000 to 120,000 each year — and limit who can get them.
The parish would still provide sand and bags residents can fill themselves.
Cointment's administration says it costs roughly $800,000 a year to fill the 160,000 bags each year — $5 per bag. And that doesn't count additional bags that get filled in partiularly bad hurricane seasons.
Not only that, the program takes 14 parish employees out of the field for weeks at a time to fill the bags. Their time could be better spent clearing drainage ditches and doing other work to proactively prevent floods, while a contractor fills out a smaller number of bags, Cointment argues.
Parish officials say out-of-parish residents take bags, while some in-parish residents take pre-filled bags more than once in the same season, repurposing earlier rounds of sandbags for their gardens or some other use not related to flood prevention.
"So, this is a massive cost upon the taxpayer. It's not being used for the intended purposes," Cointment said. "So, you have to balance that out some kind of way. It’s money taken away from projects that keep people from flooding."
The East Ascension drainage board, which is made up of 10 of 11 council members, has asked Cointment for a more refined proposal. Next month, members are expected to decide how much to spend each year on pre-filled bags before the parish seeks to contract out the work.
During a recent East Ascension drainage meeting, Ron Savoy, parish public works director, told members that it takes drainage maintenance workers three months to fill and store 160,000 bags. The parish has sandbag-filling machines, but they are still labor intensive.
The bags are filled and then tightly packed — 10,000 a pop — in 16 metal storage containers spread across the parish.
Once the first storm threatens, all those pre-filled bags can be gone in three days, Savoy said.
"Three months work, three days time, we're starting the process over," he said on Monday.
Beside the labor cost of filling the bags, the work occupies employees who would otherwise be clearing parish ditches and waterways.
In the drainage meeting, Cointment tried to explain the impact of this use of employees by recounting a conversation he had recently with his head of vegetation management.
Cointment said he had told the administrator that, after two years of record rains and hurricanes and a pandemic that decimated work crews, 2022 could be the year when the parish could make sure all ditches and canals are cut and prepared for storm season.
What did he need to do that, Cointment said he asked his manager.
"He said, 'Get my guys out of sandbags,'" Cointment recalled. "I said, 'OK.'"
Because of the way mass-produced bags from a private company are packaged, Savoy explained, a proposal to contract out the work could result in far fewer pre-filled bags being stored in metal containers across the parish.
A greater share would be located at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, where access to pre-filled bags could be limited to parish residents, officials said.
In October, following Iberville Parish's lead, Ascension had sought bids for companies to make pre-filled bags. The sole bid came back at $779,200 for 160,000 bags.
Parish officials viewed that bid as too costly but now want to try again and have asked the council to decide on a lower level of spending.
With fewer pre-filled bags potentially available in the future, council members have also asked for refinements in their distribution.
They suggested that pre-filled bags be limited to those who are infirm, having people in the most flood-prone areas sign up for bags in advance and collect them early in the year, or urging residents to keep their bags for the year.
"We're exploring a lot of different situations and opportunities," said John Cagnolatti, the new council chairman, "but I think the overall goal that I can see right now going in, is we're going to look at a lot of different options, but our goal is that we'll never not provide sand and bags to our citizens during a disaster or flood."
"If someone's threatened, they'll have the opportunity to get sandbags, either filing them themselves or having them pre-filled," he said.