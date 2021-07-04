Ever since an incident several years ago, an Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy keeps toy stuffed animals in his patrol unit to give to children in need.
"I went on a call at one time quite a few years ago; the little kid there was so upset, and I didn't have anything to give them," Corey Caillet said.
He decided after that, "If I can do anything to take their pain away, even for a few minutes, I want to try to do something."
Caillet, who's worked for the Iberville Sheriff's Office for 14 years, started stocking his patrol unit with stuffed animals for the kids he met on his beat.
Earlier this year, however, he was running a bit low.
"I had a few and was running out," Caillet said.
He decided to put a call-out on Facebook: "Who has stuffed animals they want to get rid of? I keep them in my patrol unit to give to little kids when they are sad, upset, scared or just involved in a sad situation. These stuffed animals put a smile on these kids' faces."
"I try to name them [the toys], but if your kids want to write a sweet note with them, even better!" Caillet posted.
"The outpouring of response was amazing," he said last week.
People stepped up to donate toys for the effort, and this summer, a Port Allen company presented Caillet with a 55-gallon drum full of stuffed animals collected by employees.
The company also provided Caillet with an empty 55-gallon drum for storage for stuffed animals coming in from elsewhere, said Alyssa Chatelain, a customer service administrator at the Port Allen service center for Southeastern Freight Lines.
The donation drive was approved by the company's corporate headquarters in Lexingon, South Carolina, as one of its "Southeastern Serves" programs, dedicated to giving back to local communities.
"They had never received a request like that," Chatelain said. "They were excited and we were, too."
Caillet said he hopes to start a nonprofit organization with a mission of helping him and his fellow Iberville Sheriff's deputies have the stuffed animals for the children who need them.
He said he recently worked a car crash where there were five children involved. They weren't injured, but were upset.
"I gave them the toys," he said. "Their smiles were amazing."