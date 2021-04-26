East Baton Rouge Parish drivers will soon see blinking yellow left turn arrows on traffic lights, which could help move traffic through intersections, city officials said in a news release Monday.

The blinking yellow lights signal that a driver can make a left-hand turn after yielding to any oncoming traffic or pedestrians. The blinking signal will be added as a fourth to lights that currently have a solid green arrow (okay to turn), a solid yellow arrow (stop if you can do so safely) and a solid red arrow (stop, do not turn).

Blinking yellow light This graphic explains what drivers should do with new blinking yellow traffic lights that will be popping up around Baton Rouge soon.

The Federal Highway Administration has tested the blinking signals and found that they reduced left turn crashes by 35% while helping move more traffic through intersections.

The state Department of Transportation and Development says the signals will become standard on roadways throughout Louisiana where a single turn lane is protected by a left-turn signal.

+2 BRPD traffic data show 17 percent decline in crashes last year. What did that do to insurance rates? Traffic data from the Baton Rouge Police Department show a 17 percent decline in the number of collisions between 2019 and 2020, leading to a …