The historic floods devastating Nebraska and other Midwestern U.S. states will have little impact on the lower Mississippi River, forecasters said.

Dozens of communities have been evacuated from their homes and at least two people have been killed after heavy rainfall and snow melt brought the Missouri River to previously unheard of levels across five states. In some areas the river has been forceful enough to burst through levees, causing widespread damage.

While the Missouri feeds into the Mississippi, which is still swollen from heavy rains last month, forecasters and officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they are not expecting significant impacts in Louisiana. While the storms may keep the Bonnet Carre spillway active longer than expected, the river is not expected to rise to the levels seen in the weeks since it was opened by the Corps.

In part, that’s due to the Mississippi having a significantly larger capacity than the Missouri, which means that even the record-setting river levels seen in the Midwest will have modest impacts, said Jeff Graschel, a hydrologist with the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center in Slidell.

At the same time the levels of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers, which also flow into the Mississippi, are falling off after last month’s storms, which is expected to compensate for the rise on the Missouri, Graschel said. The water from the flooded areas is expected to take three or four weeks to reach the lower river, he said.

At this point, forecasters expect the main impact of the Missouri River flooding to be a longer rise on the Mississippi, possibly keeping the river at an elevated height through April.

That could be exacerbated as the snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin melts in the coming months, Graschel said.

“It’s that snow melt in addition to any additional rainfall that we may get over the next couple of months that’s the real key to what kind of conditions and the magnitude of the flooding we may have on the lower part of the river,” Graschel said.

The Mississippi stood at 16.8 feet above sea level at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans on Monday, more than three feet below the height of the levees that protect the city.

With water levels falling slowly, the Corps closed 10 of the 206 bays it had opened on the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Friday, spokesman Ricky Boyett said. The spillway is designed to keep the river level in New Orleans below 17 feet.

Boyett said the Corps is also expecting the flooding up north to keep water levels high but expect it will not reach the heights it was at in recent weeks.

The daily inspections by the Corps and local levee authorities have turned up about 266 sites that need attention, including 107 where seepage has been spotted and four sand boils that have formed in the levees, Boyett said.

That’s fewer areas of concern than when the Mississippi rose in 2011. At that time, there were 433 sites identified by inspectors, with seepage found at 294 locations and sand boils occurring at 19, Boyett said.

Inspectors watch seepage and sand boils closely since those could be early signs of issues with the levees.