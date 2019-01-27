Red light cameras will remain in Baton Rouge for at least one more year while the Metro Council considers disbanding the program.

The additional 12 months is all the Metro Council would give Verra Mobility to continue managing the city-parish's red light camera program after spending more than a month considering whether to enter into a new agreement with the California-based company.

The council's decision to continue to the controversial program was rooted mostly in an endorsement from the city police department, which intends to use the red light cameras in crime investigations once the department's Real-Time Crime Center is operational, and the fact that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had included $3 million in estimated revenue from ticket citations in her 2019 fiscal year budget, which the council already approved.

But council members have expressed concerns that continuing the program past this year could end up becoming a multi-million dollar liability for the city-parish because of a pending lawsuit challenging the program's legality.

Some officials believe Verra Mobility, which operated under the name of American Traffic Solutions when the program was first implemented in 2007, would leave the city-parish on the hook to pay any judgments that could result from the lawsuit.

"It's my understanding the Parish Attorney's Office made a demand the company indemnifies us if that happens and the company denied that," Councilman Chandler Loupe said. "From my standpoint, this company wants to keep doing business with us; but if we get sued, they don't want to help us pay it back."

Whether that's true or not is unclear.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said the recently approved contract does include the indemnification clause stating Verra Mobility would work with the city-parish in its defense if fault lies with the company.

The pair of lawyers who filed the lawsuit last month in the 19th Judicial District Court has already been victorious in similar class-action lawsuits in the New Orleans area. Jefferson Parish had to pay back $7 million to drivers who were ticketed while that parish used red light cameras between 2007 and 2010. And a judge ordered Orleans Parish to reimburse $27 million in fines the parish collected over the initial three years of its program.

The current lawsuit estimates the city-parish has collected approximately $10 million in fines from the more than 80,000 citations issued over the life of its program. That's $125 a ticket.

The plaintiff attorneys have argued Verra Mobility isn't authorized to issue citations under the parish's home rule charter.

Gissel said the lawsuit doesn't have much validity given how the city-parish's red light program is set up compared to the ones in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

"In our case, a police officer reviews every piece of footage to make sure the citations are done correctly," he said. "We also have an appeals process and I don't think that was the case in some of the other cases."

The new contract with Verra Mobility is going to result in a healthier return on revenue from ticket citations. Following complaints from other council members that the company was eating too much of the revenues from the fines, the city-parish reworked its contract so Verra Mobility will receive a flat fee for each ticket paid, with more money going into city-parish coffers.

The new agreement also includes the option of installing more cameras at no extra cost. Gissel said talks have also begun regarding the options the city-parish has to collect outstanding fines for unpaid tickets, another point of contention for council members.

The red light camera program has generated significant revenue: $2.9 million in 2018 and $2.3 million in 2016. And officials have estimated those revenues will grow to $3.5 million in 2019 under the terms of the new contract.

"I know there are some people who think government just issues these tickets to collect money," Gissel said. "This really comes back to a public safety factor. We've seen a deterrent factor."

When details of the contract were hashed out at last week's council meeting, Councilman Trae Welch expressed some of the same concerns as Loupe. It was Welch who suggested cutting the contract to one year instead of a multi-year contract.

Councilmen Scott Wilson, Tara Wicker, Matt Watson, Erika Green, Donna Collins-Lewis and Loupe backed Welch. Councilmen Denise Amoroso, Chauna Banks, LaMont Cole, Barbara Freiberg and Dwight Hudson voted in opposition.

At the meeting, Freiberg said she believes in the administration's claims the red light camera program has cut down on the number of accidents at local intersections since it was implemented.

Loupe, however, said there are other studies that refute those claims; but he said he voted in favor of the one-year contract to support Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, who championed the cameras as useful to the police force.

Paul told the council that once the police department has its Real-Time Crime Center up and running (likely this summer), Verra Mobility has agreed in the new contract to give the police department online access to the footage its cameras capture at intersections. That footage, which the company will store on its servers for up to 90 days, could help in hit-and-run investigations and some homicide cases, in terms of tracking suspects' movement, he said.

"If the chief wants more live-feed video to combat crime, I can make that happen tomorrow, but I don't think we need red-light cameras to do it," Loupe said. "We can buy the cameras and install them just like we did the others ones throughout the city already doing this."