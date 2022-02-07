A team of researchers led by an LSU professor hopes to give the U.S. government a viable way to monitor the transmission and spread of contagious diseases, like COVID, by studying wastewater on international flights — the same technology they're already using to track the disease on campus and throughout the city-parish.
The researchers tested the system with an Australian airline and predicted future COVID cases with 85% accuracy. Now they are putting together a proposal to expand that work with U.S. airlines that offer flights in and out of the country.
"We're usually kind of behind on finding variants and monitoring them; that's where wastewater can be helpful," said Aaron Bivins, assistant professor with the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. "We don't really require people to get tested once they arrive here. The idea with this is we can monitor what's going on; see the actual movement of the virus."
Bivins co-founded the COVID-19 Wastewater-based Epidemiology Collaborative, a group with more than 1,200 members. Some of them were among the researchers that have been monitoring wastewater on LSU's campus and in parts of East Baton Rouge Parish.
The monitoring that has been going on at LSU triggered testing for some residence halls and fraternities and sororities last year after traces of coronavirus were found in the wastewater systems in their areas.
In November, Bivins and his team partnered with Qantas Airlines in Australia, which had already designed sampling equipment to collect wastewater directly from one of their aircraft as part of its routine flushing.
Australia has a mandatory two-week quarantine period for international travelers. Of the 1,600 passengers who tested negative before their flights there, 112 tested positive during the quarantine.
Of those 112 passengers, 105 could be correlated to positive samples Bivins' team collected from the aircraft, the research showed.
Bivins thinks it's possible to get wastewater retrieval and testing down to a process that would last only a few hours. That could essentially allow airlines to send out notifications to passengers recommending they take COVID tests if positive samples are discovered.
The testing is generally more effective in international flights because passengers are more likely to use the bathroom since it can often be longer than domestic flights.
"That work was paid for by the Australian government," Bivins said. "It would probably be on the U.S. government to fund this type of work. We're working on the proposal now."
Bivins said it would likely take buy-in for an airline — or a few — who can give them access to wastewater from their flights. And that could be tricky.
"You can imagine some airlines might not want to know people on their flights have COVID, it's not good for their business," he said. "I think COVID is the beginning of the potential for this. We can look at other viruses. We don't really have a good sense on how these things move about in the world."