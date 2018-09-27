UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. CST (3:15 p.m. EST): Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said he hasn’t been able to watch Ford’s testimony live but that he “followed from afar and indicated he remained skeptical of Ford’s allegations.

Cassidy said it didn’t appear Ford provided “any more corroboration” for her allegations and that he saw “some things that seem curious” in Ford’s account of the assault, including that she could hear conversations downstairs despite loud music playing in the room.

But Cassidy, speaking with The Advocate just before Kavanaugh was scheduled to testify before the committee, said statements from four other people Ford said were at the home during the alleged assault — none of whom could recall the incident — remained the most convincing piece of evidence in his mind.

“I will go back to the particular two minutes (of the assault), the particular two minutes, you’ve got to have some corroboration,” Cassidy said. “Everyone she mentions, including her best friend, said the incident didn’t occur. At some point that has to matter.”

Democrats, according to Cassidy, had “weaponized” the #MeToo movement to take down Kavanaugh and “thoroughly exploited” Ford in the process by leaking a confidential letter containing her allegations two days before a scheduled committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Cassidy said he wouldn’t guess Ford’s motivations for coming forward but charged that Democrats were playing raw politics with her accusations.

“Democrats’ motivation is that they want to stop President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and they’re willing to do anything, including destroy a life that’s been lived with great character, to achieve their goal, and that is a horrible thing,” Cassidy told The Advocate. “That is a horrible thing.”

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. CST (2:30 p.m. EST): Like the rest of his Republican colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy deferred his time to question Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday to Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona prosecutor hired by Republicans to question the woman who's accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Kennedy listened as Mitchell used the time to finish her questioning of Ford. Mitchell established that Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, recommended one of Ford's two attorneys.

Mitchell also questioned Ford about her more recent conversations with Leland Keyser, a close high school friend whom Ford said was at the house where the alleged assault occurred. Keyser told committee Republican staffers that she doesn't recall such an incident and didn't know Kavanaugh.

Following Ford's testimony, Kennedy questioned why Democratic committee staffers didn't cooperate with Republicans while investigating allegations against Kavanaugh. Kennedy has criticized Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, for her handling of the allegations.

Feinstein's reply to Kennedy, however, was interrupted when Ford's attorney asked if his "very tired" client could be dismissed after completing several hours of testimony.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. CST (11:30 a.m. EST): For an hour, Christine Blasey Ford detailed what she described as an emotionally scarring sexual assault on her by Brett Kavanaugh — now a U.S. Supreme Court nominee — and her memories of the incident 35 years ago.

“I do not have all the answers and I don’t remember as much as I would like to but the details about that night that bring me here today are the ones I’ll never forget,” Ford said. “They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.”

She testified that Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, drunkenly pushed her into an upstairs room at a high school gathering, turned up the music and then cackled with laughter as Kavanaugh groped her and fumbled with her clothing. Ford said she feared Kavanaugh might smother her to death when he used his hand to stifle a scream.

Ford, asked what detail from the assault has stuck with her most, said it was “the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense.”

Democrats and Republicans posed questions in five-minute increments to Ford, with the panel’s all-male Republican majority turning over their time to Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona prosecutor hired by Republicans to handle the hearing. Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy, seated at the far end of the senators’ dais, sat back throughout the hearing, appearing to listen intently to Ford’s testimony.

Ford also recounted what she called an “agonizing” decision about whether to come forward. Ford said she initially reached out to her local California congresswoman in early July, as shortlists for a potential Supreme Court pick circulated, in an effort to alert congressional and White House officials to her experience with Kavanaugh.

Choking back tears, Ford said she feared her family’s privacy would be destroyed if she came forward with her account after President Donald Trump had tapped Kavanaugh for the job.

“My greatest fears have been realized and the reality has been far worse than I expected,” Ford said. “Apart from the assault itself, these past couple of weeks have been the worst of my life. I’ve had to relive this trauma in front of the world.”

Kavanaugh, currently a judge on the federal D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, is expected to testify to the committee later Thursday after Ford’s appearance.

Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge, whom Ford said was present during the assault, has not been called to testify and has denied any recollection of the events in a letter to the committee. Democrats have repeatedly demanded — including during Thursday’s hearing — that Judge be subpoenaed to appear.

Original: WASHINGTON — A woman who's accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault arrived at the U.S. Capitol this morning to detail her allegations.

Christine Blasey Ford, now a professor in California, has claimed a drunken teenaged Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, tried to strip off her clothes and muzzled her screams at a suburban Washington high school party in the 1980s.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify separately before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the course of several hours today.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, is a member of the committee. But Kennedy — normally a pointed interrogator of judicial nominees — said he intends to cede most or all of his question time to an Arizona prosecutor, Rachel Mitchell, hired by the panel's Republicans.

Instead, Kennedy said he wants to listen "very, very carefully" and plans to take Ford's testimony "seriously" in an effort to assess whose account — and memory — appear more credible.

Accounts of Kavanaugh's heavy drinking during prep school and at Yale University — the subject of stories in the Washington Post, the New York Times and other major national publications in recent days — are almost certain to play a significant role in the hearing.

Kennedy asked Kavanaugh about his behavior in high school hearings earlier this month, before Ford's allegations surfaced publicly. The lighthearted exchange — during which Kennedy asked Kavanaugh if he was "more of a John-Boy Walton type or a Ferris Bueller type" — has drawn considerable scrutiny since the allegations subsequently emerged.

"Now, see, I was going to ask the judge, if not him but any of his underage running buddies tried to sneak a few beers past Jesus or something like that in high school,” Kennedy said at the time to chuckles. “But I’m not going to go there."

Kennedy said on Wednesday that he didn't intend at the time to dig too deeply into Kavanaugh's high school behavior with the questions. Instead, Kennedy said, he wanted to hear about a time in Kavanaugh's life at the elite all-boys Catholic Georgetown Preparatory School that Kavanaugh himself had repeatedly called significant.

"I think, for many people, high school years are very formative. For some it’s college," Kennedy told The Advocate on Wednesday. "I’ve heard him talk about Georgetown Prep a lot and I thought I would ask him to talk to us about his high school experiences. There wasn’t an ulterior motive."

The exchanges between Kavanaugh and the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about his high school days will almost certainly be far less congenial.