An inmate at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson was booked on attempted second-degree rape after he attacked a prison correctional officer Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Jeffery Ford, 34, who's serving a 40-year sentence for an attempted aggravated rape in Orleans Parish, attacked the officer, putting her in a chokehold and throwing her to the ground, the department said in a news release.
The officer fought Ford, and several inmates also intervened to subdue the inmate, the department said.
The officer's injuries were non-life threatening. Ford is currently in administrative segregation pending the outcome of an investigation, said Ken Pastorick, communications director with the department said.