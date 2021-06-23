Residents implored the East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday night to halt new development until it fortifies drainage systems to better withstand floods.

But even after more than 20 request for a moratorium, and over an hour of discussion, it's unclear if the Metro Council will take a cue from neighboring parishes that have already paused new construction.

"I've been opposed to the idea of a moratorium, but I will say I don't think I've had one constituent reach out and say they're opposed to it," Councilman Dwight Hudson said. "By and large, constituents in District 9 want to see a moratorium, but what's lost in that conversation is what the benefits and the cons are."

The discussion was bookended Wednesday by talks and presentations around addressing the city-parish's drainage woes, including the approval of about $19 million in mitigation measures funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Much of the focus centered on the parish's Stormwater Master Plan and updating council members on its progress.

The plan, which is only partially complete, will include local hydrology data to inform the city-parish on how to prioritize flood protection projects going forward.

Representatives with the engineering firm conducting the plan Wednesday gave the Metro Council an update on its work, which currently involves evaluating the parish's 11 major watersheds.

That data will help them understand local stormwater systems and pinpoint flood risks, they said.

The plan should be complete by summer 2022, officials said.

Parish leaders in Iberville and Ascension recently adopted their own temporary suspensions of new construction amid flooding concerns.

Iberville's one-year halt on construction is concentrated in the eastern part of the parish. Ascension opted for a nine-month moratorium.

Discussions of the building stoppages were prompted by widespread flash flooding last month after more than 13 inches of rain hammered the Baton Rouge metro Area. According to city-parish officials, more than 1,200 homes and businesses flooded during the heavy rainstorm.

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks previously called Ascension's approach a "knee-jerk reaction" she wanted East Baton Rouge to avoid.

"There's an unspoken moratorium; we haven't had any development in my district for over 40 years," she said. "I wouldn't want to get caught up in a parishwide moratorium."

But Banks said she feels certain areas and neighborhoods prone to flooding should have a process to petition the city-parish Planning Commission to halt construction until the drainage issues are addressed.

However, the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations balked at the prospect of a piecemeal approach, lobbying instead for a parishwide moratorium.

"We need regional solutions," Ed Lagucki, president of the civic association, told council members. "The duration should be contingent on completing a set of deliverables and not a timeline."

Zachary Smith, who live off Staring Lane in Baton Rouge, accused the city-parish of not adequately overseeing what he called "hyper development" over recent years.

"And our city has fallen behind on the maintenance of our current infrastructure," Smith said. "Shovels in the ground tomorrow won't alleviate the flooding we're seeing now. Give us a moratorium option."

Carolyn Rice, president of the homeowners' association in Highland Ridge, later told council members, "We're trusting you to do something. Relying on you to do what needs to be done so this doesn't get worse than it already is."

Wednesday's hearing was peppered with a few comments in opposition. A representative from Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge said a moratorium would be another blow to their industry after it was already impacted by the economic downturn during the pandemic.

Paolo Messina, special assistant with Parish Attorney's Office, cautioned the council against adopting anything with vague language or mimicking what Banks proposed, saying that approving neighborhood-specific moratoriums would be "problematic."

"(A moratorium) has to be very specific to a defined area for a specific period of time to accomplish a goal," Messina said. "Anything broad will be challenged and we will absolutely lose."

Messina said he expects legal challenges to the moratoriums in Iberville and Ascension.

Councilwoman Denise Amoroso joined in the chorus pushing for the temporary halt, saying it's the council's responsibility to listen to needs of the public.

"Our responsibility is not to the developers. Developers need us, we don't need them," she said.

Hudson said it's time the city-parish was honest with the public and acknowledged that leaders for too long allowed development to happen at subpar standards.

"If your home was built to a 10-year storm standard … there's nothing that this council can do," he said. "Nothing the state or federal government can do either, short of raising your house, that's going to stave off your flood risk. I'm sorry. This is all smoke if we don't properly fund drainage and maintenance in this parish."

After Wednesday's hearing, its' unclear what the next step will be. Metro Council has yet to announce when the matter will come up for discussion, let alone a vote.