During the recent MovEBR sales tax campaign, the proposed sales tax was urged for approval to reduce first responders' wait times by reducing traffic congestion. In 2016, in BR, what was the average wait time for first responders? In 2017? In 2018? Are these wait times different among ZIP codes for BR?
Emergency Medical Services spokesman Michael Chustz tell us: "EMS response times for 2017 and 2018 remain virtually unchanged.
"There are many factors that affect EMS response times such as morning and afternoon rush hour and road construction projects. Paramedic units sometimes get delayed at railroad crossings as well.
"Dispatchers constantly communicate with responding ambulances about traffic issues, construction projects, and anything that could delay paramedics responding to emergency calls. One of the most common delays are homes and businesses without clearly visible addresses. In order to avoid these delays, we recommend that address letters and numbers be at least four inches in height, use contrasting colors to background, and are placed within three feet of the door facing the roadway. They should be placed at least 30 inches above the ground level and not obstructed by bushes, shrubs, or trees.
"There is no discernible difference in response times between ZIP codes. We continually strive to keep response times as low as possible."
Point system
Some states have driving point systems where drivers get points for driving violations. With certain amount of points drivers are put on probation or lose driving privileges. Sounds like something Louisiana could use. Any chance State Police or the Office of Motor Vehicles could implement it?
Karen St. Germain, the state's OMV commissioner, says: "Currently there is no point system in Louisiana Law. It would have to be introduced by the legislature. Currently there is R.S. 32:1472 called the Habitual Offender (defined). It is maintained with the Department of Public Safety."