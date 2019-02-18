East Baton Rouge is preparing to enact new anti-flooding development rules.
Monday evening the parish Planning Commission will decide whether to demand most new subdivisions include areas of open spaces. If it passes, the Metro Council will have to confirm the decision.
Leaving undeveloped spaces in new subdivisions was one strategy proposed to allay flooding following the 2016 deluge.
Developments with six or more lots would be required to leave at least 15 percent of their area as open space in the suburbs, or five percent in urban and downtown areas. Trailer parks would have a blanket 10 percent requirement. Less dense rural areas would have no open space requirement.
The new rule will be discussed during the commission meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.