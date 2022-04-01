An East Baton Rouge resident says contractors hired by the city-parish bulldozed a storage facility without his permission and stole cash and valuables from a safe he kept inside the building off Plank Road.
Thomas Baumann is suing to get the city-parish to compensate him so he can rebuild the facility and make up for the mental anguish and emotional distress he says he's been dealing with since his rights were violated. He also wants the city-parish to return the items he said were stolen from his safe.
Baumann's accusations are laid out in a lawsuit his attorney, Drew Louviere, filed on his behalf March 7 with the 19th Judicial District Court. The city-parish and East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are named as defendants in the lawsuit, along with Volkert Incorporated, Meyer Engineers, DUB Johnson Paving and Terry Honore Construction Company.
"Everyone is pointing fingers at each other, but no one is saying anything of substance," Baumann said. "They're hiding behind the statement, 'I was told to do this.' How are these actions … not considered felony theft?"
City-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said he would not comment on pending litigation. No responses had been filed with the court by Friday but one of the contractors asked for an extension to submit an answer to the lawsuit's allegations.
Terry Honore, owner of Terry Honore Construction Company, said he had no knowledge of the lawsuit and denied doing anything wrong.
"We just did what we were told to do," he said.
Representatives at Volkert Incorporated and Meyer Engineers could not be reached for comment. A call to DUB Johnson Paving was not returned.
Baumann's lawsuit was filed the same week the Metro Council approved a $37,000 payout to a man whose dilapidated home in North Baton Rouge was inadvertently demolished by city-parish workers in 2021.
Unlike that situation, Baumann's case isn't related to the city-parish's blight-removal efforts. His is connected to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport's $50 million runway protection zone project, which involves relocating about a mile of Plank Road to create a permanent safety buffer to prevent a plane from rolling onto the thoroughfare.
The project required the city-parish to acquire and tear down some private properties along Plank Road through eminent domain. But Baumann claims he was told in 2020 his property, which was about 1.25 acres in the 9000 block of Plank Road, was not included in the project zone.
However, he says the old storage building that sat on a portion of the property was demolished by Dub Johnson Paving Contractor sometime in December 2020 at the direction of Terry Honore Construction Company, when contractors were knocking down a neighboring building that was scooped up by the city-parish through eminent domain.
"I didn't find out until March 2021 when I when out there and saw what had happened," Baumann said.
According to the lawsuit, Baumann used the 20-by-20-foot tin-and-wood building to store items for himself and his various businesses.
After leveling his structure, Baumann asserts, contractors took his locked safe, which at the time held $46,000 in cash, three gold rings with precious stones that belonged to his mother, duplicate keys for his various properties and vehicles, a copy of his birth certificate and family photos.
"The defendants used a blow torch to forcibly open the safe and then failed to notify Thomas Baumann that they possessed his property despite documents that would inform a reasonable person to whom the safe belonged," the lawsuit reads.
Although the storage building was run down and unlocked, Baumann said the safe was already there when he bought the property years ago so no one ever went into the building and tried to take it in the all the years he owned it.
"In March 2021 I had a meeting with airport officials and the construction folks and basically asked them where my stuff was," he said.
He claims the contractors did return a safe to him, but it wasn't his. The safe they gave him was damaged, he claims.
"And," he added, "no one wanted to admit what was in mine."