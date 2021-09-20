The founder of US Healthcare Journals, a news publication for the healthcare industry that launched in Baton Rouge in 2007, followed by publications for New Orleans and the state of Arkansas, died on Sept. 16.
Smith “Wally” Hartley, 54, was born in a small town on one of the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington and moved with his family to Baton Rouge when he was in the fourth grade.
“Smith loved Baton Rouge. It was his adopted hometown,” said Dianne Hartley, who met her future husband when they were both students at Texas A&M.
A 1985 graduate of Broadmoor High School who played basketball and football, Smith Hartley earned a football scholarship to Texas A&M, where he was on several Southwest Conference Champion teams as a tight end. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health there and went on to earn two master’s degrees, one in health administration and one in business, from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.
The Hartleys worked in New York City for several years, where Smith Hartley was an administrator with the New York City Health and Hospital Department, and Dianne Hartley was in marketing with the Discovery Channel.
The couple was there when the 911 terrorist attacks struck. For a short time, the two were separated by the incident – as part of his work, Smith had an office on Rikers Island, where he worked with inmates of the Rikers Correctional Center. The bridges from the island were closed for awhile after the attack.
“The city changed for me at that point,” Dianne said. “We didn’t want to leave, but I was craving a more simple lifestyle. We said, ‘Let’s go to Baton Rouge.’”
The publication of the US Healthcare Journals, a dream of Smith Hartley’s, followed.
The magazine staffs began working remotely many years before it became common during the pandemic, Dianne said, and she and her husband decided to combine their love for mountains and the beach, with a move seven years ago to one of the Hawaiian islands, Kauai.
In 2019, Smith Hartley was diagnosed with glioblastoma.
In a US Healthcare Journals editorial that October, Hartley wrote told readers about his diagnosis and told readers not to feel sorry for him, saying he found the experience "quite intriguing."
He passed along several bits of wisdom to readers. One of them: “Love, love, love, with give and take.”
The Harleys will donate Smith’s brain to the University of Washington, where it will be analyzed for chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, a progressive and fatal disease associated with traumatic brain injuries.
“If there is a connection with CTE and the brain cancer Smith had, his request is that we might create or support a foundation that would help college athletes be assessed easily and better treatments be developed,” Dianne said.
Smith Hartley will have a full-body burial at sea near the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington on Wednesday, September 22, close to where he was born. Two boats filled with loved ones will accompany the body.
Flowers for the service can be sent to his family at 2015 2nd Ave., No. 2705, Seattle, Washington 98121.