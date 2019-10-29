Just in time for National Cat Day, Baton Rouge firefighters and animal control were called out on a special rescue mission Monday.
East Baton Rouge animal control and St. George Fire Department crews rescued a cat after it managed to get stuck in a storm drain outside the Mall of Louisiana on Monday. Tuesday is National Cat Day.
A mall employee said they heard a cat crying so they called animal control, who arrived to free the animal. The employee said a group of cats live outside the mall.
St. George Fire Department employees removed a grate in order to reach and rescue the cat.
That same mall employee shared a photo of the kitty chowing down and seemingly in good health.
Thank you to the East Baton Rouge Animal Control and @StGeorgeFire for rescuing the sweet little kitten that got stuck in the Mall of Louisiana’s storm drain. We wanted to tell y’all how much we appreciate everything you do! pic.twitter.com/JnChgnyY0n— Rudy🐾 & Gertrude🐾 (@rudolphthetuxie) October 28, 2019