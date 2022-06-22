The Louisiana Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday it had arrested Bob Dean, the owner of seven now-shuttered nursing homes who's been under criminal investigation since a botched Hurricane Ida evacuation, on counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud and obstruction of justice.
Ahead of Hurricane Ida last year, Dean moved more than 800 elderly and frail residents from his nursing homes to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse, which state inspectors later shut down after observing nursing home residents calling out for help while nobody assisted them as trash piled up and air conditioning went out. More than a dozen residents died after the evacuation, though coroners have classified only five as "storm-related."
Dean "self-surrendered" to the AG's office on Wednesday and bonded out of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison, according to court filings. The filings do not say how much money a judge set for Dean's bail.
The Attorney General's Office announced shortly after the evacuation last year that it had opened a criminal probe into Dean, while families of the nursing home residents quickly filed lawsuits against him as well. The state shut down Dean's nursing homes and federal officials revoked his ability to receive money through Medicaid. Dean has filed appeals on both of those actions.
Dean is now facing charges in Tangipahoa Parish, where the warehouse evacuation occurred. The AG's Office arrested him on eight felony counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid fraud and two felony counts of obstruction of justice.
Dean "refused to move his residents out of the warehouse following Hurricane Ida, billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement," according to the AG's office.
An attorney representing Dean petitioned the court on Wednesday for permission for Dean to leave Louisiana and travel back to Georgia, where he moved last year. Dean's attorney, John McLindon, said Dean is facing significant health problems. In other lawsuits Dean is facing, his attorneys have said he has dementia and other memory problems.
McLindon could not be immediately reached Wednesday, but has said in previous interviews that nothing about the Hurricane Ida evacuation rose to the level of criminal activity.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux filed a motion Monday to recuse his office from prosecuting Dean, saying that the AG's office "has handled the investigation of this matter for several months."
After an incident earlier this year where Dean shot his thumb off, police in Georgia charged him with reckless conduct, firing a weapon near a public road and firing a weapon on another person’s property. Dean is also under a criminal investigation in Oregon after cattle from his ranch had to be rescued from a snowstorm.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.