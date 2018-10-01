Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Department of Information Services, launched a new, user-friendly website dedicated to emergency preparedness for residents.
The new site, www.redstickready.com, basically replaces the city-parish's former Red Stick Ready website, the mayor's office announced in a news release Monday.
The website features preparedness tips for the top 10 hazards in East Baton Rouge Parish (which include cyber incidents, extreme heat, hurricanes and flooding), guides to develop emergency communication plans for families, disaster supply check lists and preparedness tips and games for kids.
Through the website residents can also sign up for emergency notification alerts.
A mobile application of the website is also available for Android and Apple devices by searching "red stick ready."