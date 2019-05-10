A month's worth of rain fell on Baton Rouge from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning in an event that snarled traffic and flooded and closed roads.
Fortunately, the severe weather brought no injuries or fatalities.
East Baton Rouge Parish remains under a flash flood watch through 7 p.m. Saturday that may be extended through the weekend as more rain is expected to fall, according to the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The rain gauge at the Southern Regional Climate Center, based at LSU, measured a rainfall of 5.51 inches from 3 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, said Kyle Brehe, the regional climatologist at the center.
Normally, the entire month of May brings 5.08 inches of rain to the city, he said.
"It was a significant event," Brehe said of the thunderstorms that rolled through the Baton Rouge area late this week, part of a weather pattern across the South caused by a stalled front of cooler weather from the north that bumped up against warmer weather.
"Storms like fronts," said Kevin Gilmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell. "These waves of rain come along these fronts one after another, like trains."
Another wave of storms is expected Saturday in the late morning through early afternoon, with the same pattern expected on Sunday, he said.
"Most of south Louisiana will be getting another inch-and-a-half of rain" over the weekend, Brehe said.
Much depends on what the now-stalled front does, forecasters said.
"If the front stays where it's been staying, there would be storms through next week," Gilmore said.
On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide emergency declaration in light of damage caused by the weather and in preparation for storms expected to continue through the weekend.
The Amite and Comite rivers are expected to crest over the weekend. The Amite is expected to crest on Saturday at 24.5 feet and the Comite on Sunday at 31.5 feet, levels which aren't uncommon for this time of year, said Jeff Graschel, a hydrologist with the River Forecast Center of the National Weather Service.
"The levels we're seeing right now are the levels we usually see in the spring," Graschel said.
The cresting of the rivers might bring the possibility of some minor flooding on roads and land near the rivers, he said.
There's no risk of backwater flooding, upstream flooding that's caused by downstream conditions, from this week's rainfall, Graschel said.
"It's not an issue at all," he said.
The offices of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in both Ascension and Livingston parishes closed their parish's waterways to recreational traffic for Saturday until further notice, due to the rising waters and the debris coming with it.
The rain started coming down fast on Thursday, with the worst of it coming right at rush hour.
"A lot of it came down at rates of 1 inch or more per hour at some points" in Baton Rouge, meteorologist Gilmore said.
Breaks in the waves of rain helped with runoff and drainage, forecasters said, but also encouraged people to get out in traffic and then get caught in the next round of rain.
At one point on Thursday night, high water on some 20 Baton Rouge streets was reported, and Acadian Thruway was closed in both directions at the underpass.
Burbank Drive, east of Nicholson Drive, was also closed at one point on Thursday, then closed again on Friday night.
Baton Rouge Police responded to between 20 to 28 calls Thursday night related to high water on roads, stalled vehicles and crashes, spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
In Zachary, the local fire department used boats to bring several residents who were concerned about the rising water out of their neighborhood on Barnett Road, which is prone to flooding, said Sharon Phillips, the city's public information officer. No homes were flooded, she said.
Public schools in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes and Zachary and Baker, as well as many area private and charter schools were closed Friday.
According to the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, sand and sandbags remain available at the following sites:
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway
- BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
- BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S. Flannery Road
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
- BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss St.
- BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
- St. George Fire Department headquarters, 14100 Airline Highway
Residents are urged to bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.
Sandbag locations, road closures, school closures as well as helpful resources can be found at https://city.brla.gov/emergency/.
Real-time sandbag locations can be found at http://gis.brla.gov/emergency. As new information becomes available, the map will populate with current data.