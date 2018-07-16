CHACKBAY — A driver and her passenger died Sunday night in a head-on collision along La. 20 in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana State Police said Monday.
Raini Scioneaux, 22, of Gramercy, and her passenger, Brennan Clement, 23, of Vacherie, were headed south around 10 p.m. Sunday near Farmer Lane in Chackbay, troopers said in a statement.
Their 2018 Nissan Sentra ran off the road and Scioneaux over-corrected, crossing the center line and crashing into a 2013 Lexus G46 driven by a Baton Rouge man, troopers said.
Scioneaux and Clement, who were not wearing seat belts, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office, troopers said.
The driver of the Lexus, George Popov, 49, of Baton Rouge, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. His passenger, Aleksander Popov, 17, who was also wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
A standard toxicology report for Scioneaux is pending, troopers said.
After Popov refused a breath test, troopers obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, troopers said. Results are pending.
Popov was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on a count of second-offense DWI, troopers said.