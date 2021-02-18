Almost 12,000 Entergy and DEMCO customers in the greater Baton Rouge area were without power Thursday morning, days after a winter storm hit the state bringing with it a mix of snow, sleet and ice.
Power has been out since Monday for some customers.
Energy companies restored power for about 23,000 customers in the metro area Wednesday, following a string a “rolling blackouts” that ended Tuesday night.
Both Entergy and DEMCO said their crews are working around the clock to restore power, though ice on trees and roads have made that process difficult.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, Entergy is reporting around 9,500 customers without power as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Almost 1,500 customers in Livingston Parish are also without power. Power in Ascension Parish is nearly completely restored.
DEMCO made gains in restoring power Wednesday. Outages in Livingston Parish on Thursday morning were down to about 2,000 customers and outages in East Baton Rouge Parish were down to about 300. Power has been restored to Ascension Parish, according to info from DEMCO.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this story.