As temperatures nudge above freezing and ice begins to melt, a lineman with power restoration crews from the Northlake, Texas regional office of Minnesota-based MasTec Utility Services works with others to replace a spliced a power line broken by falling pine tree branches on Kenlee Street in the Broadmoor area, as recovery from Monday's winter storm continues in the Baton Rouge area, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. They also replaced a broken cross bar on this pole.