A 13-member committee tasked with recommending a new name for Lee High School in Baton Rouge has settled on three proposed names after reviewing thousands of recommendations.
They are: Louisiana Magnet High School, Liberty Magnet High School, and PBS Pinchback Magnet High School. Pinchback was elected governor of Louisiana in Reconstruction, becoming the first Black governor of a state in the nation.
The top vote-getter was Liberty Magnet High School.
The proposed names now go to Superintendent Warren Drake and a final vote Thursday by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, which can pick any name it chooses.
The school’s name has been a flash point for years. From 1959 to 2016, it was named Robert E. Lee High, after the Confederate general. In June 2016, the School Board voted to remove “Robert E.” from the name, but keep the rest.
On June 18 of this year, the board voted unanimously to remove Lee from the school name.
Since then, the school system solicited ideas from the public through an online survey, collecting more than 5,000 responses: some historic, some generic and some profane, with at least one name suggestion using the N-word to reference the state's dark legacy of lynching Black men.
Suggestions included current and former presidents: Donald J. Trump, Barack H. Obama, Ronald W. Reagan, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln.
Others recalled civil rights and other important Black historical and cultural figures, both nationally and locally: Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington, Alexander "A.P." Tureaud Jr., P.B.S. Pinchback, Oscar Dunn, Homer Plessy, T.J. Jemison, Gus Young, Ruby Bridges, Louis Armstrong, Buddy Guy, Tabby Thomas and Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
Tureau was the first black undergraduate admitted to LSU. The school has a building named after his father A.P. Tureaud Sr., a prominent civil rights attorney. Bridges desegregated New Orleans public schools in 1960 as a 6-year-old first-grader. Dunn was the state's first elected Black lieutenant governor.
Some went for more current famous athletes or musicians, including former Catholic High and Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn, LSU and NBA basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and rapper Snoop Dog.
A few even called for naming the school after Dunn's deceased mother, Cpl. Betty Smothers, a Baton Rouge police officer who was slain while working off duty as a security guard in January 1993 when Dunn was a high school senior. In her memory, Dunn has spent more than two decades helping single mothers find new homes.
Others offered sarcastic names likely intended more as a critique of the planned name change, revealing hard feelings the proposal has stirred for some.
Some called for names that were generic in an attempt to avoid future controversy, such as just naming the school after its street address, while many others wanted to keep the old name.
Others went for geographic or indigenous and ethnic names, such as Southdowns, Red Stick, Bayou Duplantier, Bayougoula, Creole and Baton Rouge Magnet High South.
The goal is to get a new name for the high school in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 6.
In 2016, a similar renaming committee offered three suggestions for Lee High, none of which were adopted: Lee Magnet High, Harper Lee Magnet High and Southdowns Magnet High. The public offered many more suggestions back then, including Red Stick High, River City High, as well Edwin Hubble High and Albert Einstein High.
At that time, Lee Magnet High was the favorite choice of many students, staff and parents at the school, partly to place the newly rebuilt school on a par with the other dedicated magnet high school in town, Baton Rouge Magnet High.
The board, however, resisted, largely because of the $250,000-plus cost of adding the word “Magnet” to the school’s name, especially to the large nameplate that adorns its Commons Building. Promoters of the school, however, have largely ignored the official name of Lee High in favor of “Lee Magnet High.” That’s evident from the school’s website, its promotional literature, even its Wikipedia page, all of which proclaim the school’s name as Lee Magnet High.
The estimated renaming costs today are similar to what they were then. At least one group, New Schools for Baton Rouge, pledged last month to “offer funds to replace the school’s exterior signage,” but it’s unclear how much of the total tab that would cover. Meanwhile, the private Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System has set up a special webpage to raise money for the effort.
Members of the Lee High Renaming Committee include School Board President Mike Gaudet, whose district includes Lee High, and board member Dadrius Lanus, who revived the issue on June 9 when he requested the school be renamed.
Three committee members are Lee High staffers: Assistant Principal Shawona Ross, Athletic Director Brandon White and math teacher Aaron Angel. Three more are Lee High students; the school system has yet to release their names.
The five remaining individuals named to the community are listed as community members: Lyla DeBlieux, Corey Delahoussaye, Cleve Dunn Jr., Walter “Geno” McLaughlin and Mary Mikell.