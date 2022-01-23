A man shot at East Baton Rouge Parish sheriffs deputies, set his house on fire and is refusing to leave, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
The neighborhood, on General Taylor Avenue near Garder Lane, has been evacuated, the spokesperson said.
The man fired from inside the house, hitting a deputy's car twice but not the deputy, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
The fire department is on the scene putting the fire out, and it appears not to have spread to any other buildings, Hicks said. But the man is believed to still be in the house.
This is a developing story.