Louisiana lawmakers voted Monday to reject Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to require students get vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering school, though the Democratic governor has said he intends to override legislative rejection and add the vaccine to the state immunization schedule.
Following an hours-long oversight hearing chockfull of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the House Committee on Health & Welfare voted 13-2 to oppose the rule, with a string of Republican lawmakers labeling the proposal a form of government overreach that infringes on parental choice.
The rule would initially apply to students 16 and older, beginning next August at the start of the 2022 schoolyear, the governor said. Like all other school vaccination requirements in Louisiana, parents and students could easily opt out, with either a letter from a medical provider or a simple signature in dissent.
Voting to oppose the rule (13): Reps. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall; Roy Daryl Adams, No Party-Jackson; Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches; Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City; Michael Echols, R-Monroe; Julie Emerson, R-Carenco; C. Travis Johnson, D-Vidalia; Ed Larvadain, D-Alexandria; Wayne McMahen, R-Minden; Bob Owen, R-Slidell; Thomas Pressley, R-Shreveport; Joe Stagni, R-Kenner; Christopher Turner, R-Ruston.
Voting to support the rule (2): Reps Robby Carter, D-Amite; Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.