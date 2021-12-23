Police on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding a pair suspected of snatching parcels from porches in East Baton Rouge.
Photos of the duo shared by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office show what appear to be a man and a woman and a slate-blue station wagon with a broken back window covered in plastic.
EBRSO said its Larceny Division believes the two are behind many of the “numerous thefts” throughout the city-parish.
“These packages are being stolen from the front porch areas of residences during both daytime and evening hours,” EBRSO said in a bulletin circulated on social media Thursday.
Officials urged anyone with information about the suspects to call (225) 389-8784 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.