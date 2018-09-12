Baton Rouge's city-parish web presence has won recognition from a national technology research organization.

The Center for Digital Government has awarded the city-parish fourth place in its 2018 Government Experience Award, moving Baton Rouge up one step since last year, when it finished fifth among mid-sized cities.

In the past year, the city-parish replaced its 17-year-old website with the new BRLA.gov with more tools, notifications and emergency alerts. East Baton Rouge has also continued to divulge city-parish government records through its Open Data portal the mayor's office noted in a Wednesday news release.

Other projects have included improvements to the city-parish 311 app, new digital blight-fighting tools, additional information on local government contracts and data that tracks and maps local conditions, such as current the current traffic.

Louisville, Los Angeles and Tuscaloosa finished first, second and third in the competition, respectively. At fourth place, Baton Rouge edged out San Diego, Denver and Albuquerque, the next cities on the list.

“It is truly an honor to receive an award that reinforces our ongoing efforts to improve the experience that Baton Rouge citizens, businesses, and visitors have with our City-Parish government – an area of focus that has been a priority of mine since taking office,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Moving forward, I am committed to continue our use of technology and digital innovation wherever possible to create and deliver a best-in-class experience between our local government agencies and all those we serve on a daily basis.”