Arc Baton Rouge, a service provider for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will open a new headquarters on Old Jefferson Highway, which also will include a new day program serving people ages 16 and older with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and similar conditions.
The 12,000-square-foot facility at 12616 Old Jefferson Highway near Airline Highway was formerly Praise Family Church, Arc announced in a news release.
The public is invited to tour the facility at an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, being held in conjunction with the Arc's annual meeting and reception. The facility is expected to open in early August, the news release says.
“The timing is right for us to bring staff and services together into one facility, expand programming and become more visible and accessible to the community,” said board President David Barber.
Barber also announced that the board of directors confirmed Susanne Romig as new executive director. Romig had served four years as the organization’s director of community relations and development, and was promoted to interim executive director when Barry Meyer retired in May 2018.
Operating from the new location with will be administrative officers and staff from Arc’s community-based programs — Early Intervention & Children’s Services, School to Community Transition, Supported Employment, In-Home Services and Inclusive Recreation. The Arc is currently located at 1984 Wooddale Blvd.
A new daytime program at Jefferson Highway site will replace operations of the large facility on Prescott Road known as Metro Enterprises, which has been closed since it flooded in August 2016. Many of those clients were relocated to the Dallas Drive location, which currently supports 77 adults with day habilitation and group employment opportunities. The Arc will continue to operate this facility, which the news release says, which has served clients primarily from Mid-City and North Baton Rouge for over 55 years.
A variety of daytime activities will take place in the new location.
“We are creating new opportunities to learn, create, explore and socialize for a growing population of young adults with special needs,” Romig said.
Participants will be able to continue academic instruction where they left off in high school; take part in transition and job skills training; explore hands-on culinary, arts and makers’ projects; and attend inclusive supervised outings in the community, the release says. Individual job placement and supported group employment will also be available for participants who wish to work part-time or pursue a career.
Enrollment for the new daytime/employment program will begin Monday June 17. Applications are being taken for full or part-time attendance, including waiver and private-pay clients. For more information about the Medicaid-funded waiver system or other questions, contact Mara England at (225) 923-3852 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or email info@arcbatonrouge.org.
For more information on any of the services provided by Arc, call (225) 927-0855 or visit arcbatonrouge.org.