The storm that hit the St. Amant area Sunday night, damaging homes, cars, boats and an above-ground swimming pool, was a light-to-moderate tornado with winds up to 90 mph, the National Weather Service determined Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Sunday evening storm front spun off two other light to moderate tornadoes, one in the New Orleans area and another in southwestern Mississippi just over the Louisiana state line, lead Weather Service forecaster Robert Ricks said.

Weather Service field teams made the preliminary determination Tuesday about the tornado in St. Amant after touring damage sites from the line of severe thunderstorms that raked across southeast Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi and sparked a string of tornado warnings.

The spring storms dropped several inches of rain and brought high winds that stripped roofs, downed trees and power lines, and smashed a mobile home.

Phil Grigsby, a meteorologist with the NWS's Slidell office, said the tornado that hit St. Amant in the area of Rogers A, B and C roads off La. 22 was a low-level EF-1 twister, with winds ranging 70 to 90 mph.

The Enhanced Fujita scale is the way meteorologists measure the strength of a tornado. Based on wind speed, the scale rates the strongest tornado as an EF-5, with winds of more than 200 mph.

The St. Amant tornado's wind speeds are on the cusp of the EF-1 category, which the scale rates a moderate tornado.

St. Amant firefighters said at least five homes were damaged by the tornado, which had a 1.8-mile-long, 50-yard-wide path through the southern Ascension community. The tornado passed between 7:44 and 7:47 p.m. Sunday, Ricks said.

But other destruction along a damage path from Lemannville on the west bank of the Mississippi River in Ascension Parish to White Hall west of Lake Maurepas in Livingston Parish wasn't due to a tornado as originally suspected, but to powerful straight-line winds.

The winds ranged from 60 to 70 mph, enough to knock down trees along their path.

The storms also sparked a "downburst" of high winds south of Montpelier in St. Helena Parish about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Moving across a path of about 350 yards, the winds reached up 85 mph and caused a broad area of damage along La. 441, uprooting trees, snapping power lines and causing roof damage to older mobile homes, the Weather Service said.

With peak winds of 70 mph, an EF-0 twister snapped trees and took out power across a 2.6-mile path outside New Orleans shortly after 8:19 p.m Sunday.

The tornado went through the west bank community of Avondale and then onto to the east bank through River Ridge and Mike Miley Playground in the Metairie-Kenner area.

An EF-1 tornado hit a portion of Wilkinson County, Mississippi, south of Centreville, packing peak winds of 105 mph. The tornado tore across a 1.75-mile path shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, wrapping a mobile home around a tree. No one was inside, a Weather Service report says.