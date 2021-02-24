Wayne Rogillio, Sr., who served as chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department from 1985 to 1992 — longer than anyone in the job since the 1940s — died on Wednesday from kidney cancer. He was 80.
Rogillio began his career with Baton Rouge's police force in 1962, following in his father's footsteps, and was later selected to lead the department in 1985 under then-Mayor Pat Screen.
"I didn't have any idea that Pat Screen knew I existed," Rogillio told The Advocate in 1992 of their first meeting. "He asked me if I needed some time to think about it ... I said 'No. I'll take it.' "
When Rogillio took over, BRPD was financially strapped, had a dilapidated fleet of police cars and was suffering from severe morale problems. He administered the department's first automobile lease purchase program and brought the agency back to an even keel.
Rogillio attributed his longevity as chief to "good, clean living and keeping my business straight," according to the 1992 interview.
Upon his retirement, Rogillio told The Advocate that he hoped people will look back at his administration and remember him as a chief of integrity, honesty and compassion.
"I think of myself as an honest person," he said. "I feel like I'm leaving out of here with integrity."
Detective Cpl. Jeff Rogillio said in an interview that his father "loved his motorcycle rides, his friends and his family. He lived the life of 10 men."
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who served on the Metro Council during Rogillio's tenure, said in a statement on Twitter that she remembered him "for his dedication to our community."
Chief Murphy Paul in a statement called Rogillio an "extraordinary public servant" with a "reputation as a fine man and mentor to law enforcement officers throughout Baton Rouge."
"Those who worked with Chief Rogillio knew him to be a firm, but fair leader — loved by all for his dedication to his officers and the Baton Rouge community," Paul wrote.